Amazon Games studio head Mike Frazzini steps down from his role

Mike Frazzini is stepping down from his role as Amazon Games studio head, to focus on family.

26-03-2022
Mike Frazzini is stepping down from his role as Amazon Games studio head, to focus on family. The Verge obtained Amazon spokesperson Ryan Jones's statement confirming the same to a leading outlet.

"Mike was there at the beginning of Amazon Games, and his leadership and perseverance helped build the games business from the ground up. Our recent successes with New World and Lost Ark are the result of the long-term, customer-focused vision for games he helped establish. We are very grateful for all his contributions, and wish Mike the very best," he said. Frazzini has led Amazon's game division since 2009 and played a role in building the company's game studio.

Before games, Mike worked in Amazon's books business in various roles, including leading demand generation for the business, and helping to start Amazon's first two book imprints (Encore and Crossing). Before books, Mike was a product manager in Amazon's marketing group. Mike joined Amazon in 2004. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

