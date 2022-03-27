Russia restricts access to Germany's Bild website

Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to the website of German tabloid Bild at the request of the prosecutor general's office dated March 26, according to the regulator's website.

Roskomnadzor, the regulator, did not provide the reason for the move. Bild did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)