DC beat MI by 4 wickets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 19:30 IST
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Lalit Yadav smashed 48 not out off 38 balls down the order as DC chased down the target of 178 with 10 balls to spare.

Axar Patel also chipped in with a 17-ball 38 not out, while opener Prithvi Shaw contributed 38.

For MI, Basil Thampi took three wickets for 35 runs.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan hit a brisk unbeaten 81 as Mumbai Indians scored 177 for 5 after being asked to bat first.

Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma (41) shared 67 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the total.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets for 18 runs.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 177 for 5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81 not out, Rohit Sharma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18). Delhi Capitals: 179 for 6 in 18.2 overs (Lalit Yadav 48 not out, Axar Patel 38 not out, Prithvi Shaw 38; Basil Thampi 3/35).

