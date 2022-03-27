Russia warns media: don't report interview with Ukrainian president
In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskiy. "Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said.
"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.
