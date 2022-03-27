Left Menu

Russia warns media: don't report interview with Ukrainian president

In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskiy. "Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:21 IST
It did not give a reason for its warning.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.

