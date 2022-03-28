Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:52 IST
Apple Inc is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.
The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Supply-Chain/Apple-to-cut-iPhone-AirPods-output-amid-Ukraine-war-uncertainty.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
