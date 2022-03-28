Left Menu

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:52 IST
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei
Representative image

Apple Inc is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Supply-Chain/Apple-to-cut-iPhone-AirPods-output-amid-Ukraine-war-uncertainty.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

