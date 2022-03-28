Left Menu

Jio launches Rs 259 'calendar month validity' prepaid plan

The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thus offering convenience to users.The plan is available to both new and existing users through all online and offline channels.Earlier this year, telecom regulator Trai had asked telcos to provide pre-paid mobile recharge plans with 30-day validity, a move that was bound to reduce the number of recharges done by a customer during a year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:54 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has launched Rs 259 plan that comes with calendar month validity to help prepaid users remember just one recharge date every month.

Jio is the first in the industry to launch the 'calendar month validity' prepaid plan.

As per information on Jio's website, Rs 259 plan comes bundled with 1.5 GB daily data and unlimited calling along with other benefits on the validity of exactly one calendar month - irrespective of whether a month has 30 or 31 days.

Accordingly, the number of recharges will be only 12, in a year.

The plan recurs on the same date every month. So, if a user recharges with the new Rs 259 monthly plan on, say March 5, then the next recurring recharge dates would be on the fifth of subsequent months (April 5, May 5, June 5 and so on).

Like other Jio prepaid plans, Rs 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thus offering convenience to users.

The plan is available to both new and existing users through all online and offline channels.

Earlier this year, telecom regulator Trai had asked telcos to provide pre-paid mobile recharge plans with 30-day validity, a move that was bound to reduce the number of recharges done by a customer during a year.

