Govt has taken 'satisfactory' steps to increase employment rate: Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:07 IST
Govt has taken 'satisfactory' steps to increase employment rate: Minister
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday told Lok Sabha that there has been an increase in the rate of employment as the government has taken ''satisfactory and proper'' steps for it.

An increase in the employment rate as well as employment opportunities can be seen if the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) and another survey conducted by the Labour Bureau is matched with the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) pay roll data, the minister said while replying to a question in the House. The Labour and Employment minister attributed the ''increase'' in the employment rate and opportunities to a number schemes and other programmes launched by the Union government under various ministries and departments.

''Various schemes and programmes are being run by the government under different ministries,'' the minister said during Question Hour.

He listed some of these schemes, including 'Make in India', Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, National Smart Cities Mission, PM Awas Yojna, PM Gati Shakti, Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan.

If we match these programmes, PLFS, labour bureau survey and EPFO pay roll, then satisfactory and proper programmes have been done by the government,'' he added. The minister said PLFS surveys indicate that the unemployment rate is declining in the country and people are getting jobs.

The labour ministry has also started carrying out survey in nine main sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, education and hospitality, and the survey outcomes show ''much increase'' in the rate of employment, he said.

