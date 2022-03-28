Left Menu

Apple expected to launch an iPad Pro with M2 chip this year

American tech giant Apple might have plans to release an iPad Pro with the rumoured M2 chip sometime between September and November this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:46 IST
Apple expected to launch an iPad Pro with M2 chip this year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple might have plans to release an iPad Pro with the rumoured M2 chip sometime between September and November this year. According to The Verge, Apple tracker Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter tells that Apple might issue a major update for the upcoming generation of iPad Pros, which will supposedly include support for MagSafe charging.

It has been pointed out that it was in 2018 that Apple gave the iPad Pro a significant update by introducing a design with harder corners, an edge-to-edge display, and a USB-C connector. This update came about a year and a half after the release of the iPad Pro 10.5 in 2017. Apple is on track to repeat the same pattern this year, as it launched the most recent generation of M1-equipped iPad Pros in May 2021.

As per The Verge, a rumoured launch date between September and November 2022 means Apple will spend anywhere between one year and four months and one year and six months prepping the new model. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022