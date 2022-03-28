Left Menu

Sony to unveil huge 50MP 1/1.1" cameraphone sensor

Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony might be soon be launching a huge Smartphone sensor that will be 50MP 1/1.1".

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:19 IST
Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony might be soon be launching a huge Smartphone sensor that will be 50MP 1/1.1". According to GSM Arena, an interesting report has been shared about the upcoming Sony sensor that's being handed over to manufacturers for testing.

Some industry insiders speculate that this will be the rumoured Exmor IMX800 destined to be used in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra phone. It seems to be in line with the stories so far as the sensor would be 50MP, 1/1.1" in size, making it the biggest in the industry and just edging Samsung's 50MP 1/1.12" GN2 used in the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

As per GSM Arena, the upcoming smartphone's cameras will retain the 50MP, 48MP and 48MP resolutions, but they might still bring a hardware upgrade. (ANI)

