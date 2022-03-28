KPIT Sparkle Announces Winners of 2022 Innovation Challenge

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The eighth edition of KPIT Sparkle received more than 1300 ideas from over 15,000 students.

• The 24 shortlisted teams presented prototypes of their solutions to the jury and incubation partners at the grand finale.

• Team Elespa from Dr D.Y. Patil Institute of Technology, Pune, Sandip University, Nasik, College of Engineering Pune and Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Pune won the platinum award for INR 10 lakhs.

• Team Kissan Connect from S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology, Belgaum, won the gold award of INR 5 lakhs.

• Team Electrophene from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, won the silver award of 2.5 lakhs.

KPIT, a global leader in automotive software and mobility solutions, announced the winners of KPIT Sparkle 2022, an annual national design and development innovation contest for Engineering, Science and Design students. The competition is amongst India's most sought-after innovation platforms that support budding young innovators to develop indigenous solutions to real-world challenges in the energy and mobility sector. The platform nurtures, mentors and supports aspiring entrepreneurs and connects them with incubators in the ecosystem to transform their inventive ideas into viable products. It also encourages and facilitates students to secure intellectual property rights for their solutions.

KPIT Sparkle 2022 received more than 1300 ideas from over 15,000 students across more than 800 colleges in India. The top 24 teams presented working prototypes of their solutions at the grand finale held on Saturday, 26 March 2022 at the Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), Pune. Over the last eight years, KPIT Sparkle has received nearly 16,000 ideas from more than one lakh students nationally.

Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer at Ministry of Education (Govt. of India), and Mrs Lila Poonawalla, Chairperson of Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF), were the guest of honour and chief guest respectively, at the grand finale event.

The Winners • Team Elespa which was a joint project of Dr D.Y. Patil Institute of Technology, Pune, Sandip University, Nasik; College of Engineering, Pune and Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Pune won the Platinum award of INR 10,00,000 for designing an advanced automated hybrid electric vehicle with a performance monitoring system which solves the problem of long battery charging times, range concerns, lack of charging stations and high initial cost.

• Team Kissan Connect from S. G. Balekundri Institute of Technology, Belgaum won the Gold award of INR 5,00,000 for designing a multifunctional retrofit for EV tractors, which can integrate all the various attachments.

• Team Electrophene from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, won the silver award of INR 2,50,000 for designing Hydrogen, Fossil fuel and Electric based three fuel systems for two wheelers.

To empower women entrepreneurship, Dana India collaborated with KPIT Sparkle as a CSR Partner to recognize the Women Entrepreneur – Abhinavi Award. The two teams that won the Abhinavi Award for their ideas are as follows: o Team Unanimous4 from Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Pune won the Abhinavi1 award and a cash prize of INR 2,00,000 for designing a multipurpose agricultural Electric Vehicle that can perform agricultural tasks using AR/VR, ML/AI, IoT technologies.

o Team Dravya from Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune won the Abhinavi2 award and a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 for designing a battery cooling system that uses dielectric fluid to reduce battery temperature instead of forced air cooling and indirect liquid cooling.

Ravi Pandit, Chairman, KPIT Technologies, said, “KPIT Sparkle is an expression of our efforts to achieve sustainability. Over the past eight years, KPIT Sparkle has emerged as India's foremost innovation platform to encourage budding young innovators in the country to develop indigenous solutions to real-world challenges in the energy and mobility sector. It will be instrumental in contributing to our new vision of re-imagining mobility with an ecosystem to build a clean, smart, and secure world.” Incubation opportunities KPIT has transformed from a competition to a platform in association with Sparkle Incubation Centre. This year, KPIT partnered with the AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum; International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad - Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE); Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC); Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SCEI); TBI@KEC; Bhau Institute of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Leadership; iCreate to provide incubation opportunities to deserving ideas.

CSR Partner KPIT Sparkle is in its eighth year of success and collaborated with Dana India as a CSR partner for the first time. Dana India, a leading tier 1 supplier for axles, driveshafts, motors, inverters, sealing, and thermal technologies for the automotive, commercial, and off-highway vehicle markets share the same vision of promoting student entrepreneurship through experiential learning. The aim of this partnership is to find student innovators across India and educate them on the aspects of technology entrepreneurship in mobility and energy. Knowledge partners KPIT Sparkle 2022 was privileged to be associated with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; All India Council for Technical Education; Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI); National Institute of Design, Triz Association of Asia, MathWorks; and Anna University as its knowledge partners.

The Jury The finalists were evaluated by a jury comprising national and international experts from the academic, business, automotive and technology fields, including Mr A.S. Ravikumar, General Manager, Product Engineering at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.; Dr Milind Rane, Chair Professor at IIT (Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay); Dr D. Mohanlal, Professor at Anna University; Balkrishna Mahajan, CEO at Ticket Design; Dr Siddharth Mukhopadhyay, Professor and H.O.D. Electrical Engineering Dept at IIT Kharagpur; Dr Sanjeev Katti, Ex-Director General at ONGC Energy Centre; Dr Somnath Sengupta, Professor at IIT Kharagpur; Anupam Jalote, CEO at iCreate; P.S. Kanan, Manager, at TBI Kongu Engineering College; Paul Sanjay, Technical Centre, Head of Engineering, Off-Highway Business Unit at DANA India Technical Centre; Shaji Verghese, Deputy CEO – SINE at IIT Bombay; Mr Sunil Motwani, Country Head at MathWorks; Salim Huzefa, Director at Dassault Systems; Anurag Pandey, Professor at Anna University; Deepesh Gujrathi, Senior System Architect at KPIT; Dr Padmakar Deshmukh, Head, Dept of Mechanical Engineering at PCCOE.

Academic Partner Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune, hosted the KPIT Sparkle Grand Finale for the fourth time at its premises.

About KPIT Sparkle KPIT Sparkle is one of India’s biggest innovation platforms for Engineering, Science and Design students. The platform’s multidisciplinary outlook empowers tech enthusiasts to solve society’s biggest challenges in creative ways through path-breaking innovations. So far, KPIT Sparkle has nurtured and identified almost 50 patentable solutions, many of which have been incubated by nodal agencies, such as NITI Aayog and DST. From ideas like the customised Diesel Oxidation Catalyst and Acoustic Energy Harvester, to Wind Turbine and Smart Helmets, KPIT Sparkle has kick-started many innovations that are now thriving as start-ups.

About KPIT KPIT is a global technology company with software solutions that will help mobility leapfrog towards an autonomous, clean, smart, and connected future. With over 7000 automobelievers across the globe, specialising in embedded software, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and digital solutions, KPIT enables customers to accelerate the implementation of next-generation mobility technologies. With development centres in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details, visit www.KPIT.com PWR PWR

