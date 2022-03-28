Vodafone Oman offers superior 5G indoor experience with Ericsson Radio Dot System

Vodafone Oman and Ericsson today announced the successful deployment of the latter's 5G multi-band Radio Dot System, an award-winning, cost-effective and modular high-performance indoor radio system, at the Vodafone Experience Hub in Mall of Oman and at the Vodafone Oman headquarters offices.

"Enhancing the in-building user experience is a key priority for Vodafone Oman and the Ericsson 5G Radio Dot deployments at our flagship Experience Hub and our HQ offices are the first of many in this journey," said Stelios Savvides, Technology Director at Vodafone Oman.

With Ericsson's Radio Dot 4475/Indoor Radio Unit (IRU) 8848 and advanced software features, visitors will enjoy a superior 5G indoor experience - up to 600Mbps - that allows for faster downloads, seamless browsing, low latency and streaming services. The experience, achieved using 5G New Radio (NR) Time Division Duplex (TDD) Band 41 (2600MHz) along with Band 3 (1800 MHz) in data aggregation mode, is the first in the Middle East, Ericsson said in a statement on Monday.

The Indoor Radio Unit (IRU) 8848 allows connections of up to eight next-generation Radio Dots in a single unit facilitating 5G and 4G deployment.

"Ericsson Radio Dot System is the industry-leading solution to significantly improve indoor user experience. The solution enables Vodafone Oman to provide greatly improved service quality for indoor users for voice and data. As a strategic business partner to Vodafone Oman, we are committed to supporting them in providing the best user experience to consumers and enterprises," said Wojciech Bajda, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

Ericsson's 5G Radio Dot System supports multi-technology, multi-band, multi-operator and unlicensed deployments, and features like 4x4 MIMO, Carrier Aggregation and 256 QAM in TDD mid-bands and FDD bands. The system has been deployed by over 120 operators in over 70 countries around the world.