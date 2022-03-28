Science News Roundup: Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive; Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, a company executive told Reuters, as Elon Musk's space transportation company heaps resources on its next-generation spaceship program. Capping the fleet at four Crew Dragons adds more urgency to the development of the astronaut capsule's eventual successor, Starship, SpaceX's moon and Mars rocket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, a company executive told Reuters, as Elon Musk's space transportation company heaps resources on its next-generation spaceship program. Capping the fleet at four Crew Dragons adds more urgency to the development of the astronaut capsule's eventual successor, Starship, SpaceX's moon, and Mars rocket. Starship's debut launch has been delayed for months by engine development hurdles and regulatory reviews.

Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS). Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain. Space, the company said on Monday.

