WhatsApp testing 2GB file size transfer limit

WhatsApp is testing a 2GB cap for file transfers between users of the instant messaging platform.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
WhatsApp is testing a 2GB cap for file transfers between users of the instant messaging platform. As per MacRumors, WhatsApp's file-sharing capabilities have become a key feature of the service, and the app has included the ability to share media files within conversations since 2017, but its 100MB file size limitation hasn't changed yet.

However, according to sources, the Meta-owned service has been trialling a new 2GB file size limit for some users in Argentina over the last few days. Upping the limit to 2GB should make the platform a lot more amenable to sharing video clips and other large media file types, which would also be securely transferred via WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption.

It's not clear if the change is just a temporary localised test or the beginning of a wider rollout, but WhatsApp often performs trials of new features in development in this way, so there's a good chance it could become the norm for all users of the service at some point in the future. Other new features WhatsApp has recently been testing include the ability to conduct polls within groups on the chat platform and the option of iMessage-style message reactions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

