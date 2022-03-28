Titans opt to bowl against Super Giants in battle of IPL debutants

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

