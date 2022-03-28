Left Menu

Pixxel raises $25 mn from Radical Ventures, others

This will enable us to start selling data to 50-plus customers that we have globally, and start generating revenue and get to a self-sustaining business, Ahmed said.Pixxel has already launched one satellite through a contract manufacturing model with its own hyperspectral camera.Ahmed said that the image captured by the camera can collect information related to soil nutrition, crop diseases, gas or oil leakages, mineral identification and forest fires, among others.The company has plans to launch a total of 36 satellites.We will launch six satellites early next year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:55 IST
Pixxel raises $25 mn from Radical Ventures, others
  • Country:
  • India

Space tech startup Pixxel on Monday said it has raised USD 25 million in a series A funding round led by Toronto-based Radical Ventures.

Jordan Noone, Seraphim Space Investment, Lightspeed Partners, Blume Ventures, Sparta LLC and Inventus Capital India also participated in the funding round.

Pixxel CEO and co-founder Awais Ahmed told PTI that the company has raised adequate funds required for launching nine satellites by early next year.

''The new funding round will enable us to build six more satellites, beyond three, that we will launch in early 2023. This will enable us to start selling data to 50-plus customers that we have globally, and start generating revenue and get to a self-sustaining business,'' Ahmed said.

Pixxel has already launched one satellite through a contract manufacturing model with its own hyperspectral camera.

Ahmed said that the image captured by the camera can collect information related to soil nutrition, crop diseases, gas or oil leakages, mineral identification and forest fires, among others.

The company has plans to launch a total of 36 satellites.

''We will launch six satellites early next year. We will launch 12 more before the end of next year and then another 12 in early 2024. We are in the process of manufacturing six (satellites) for launch in early 2023,'' Ahmed said.

He said that the additional satellites will help in getting the image faster.

''The six satellites that will be launched in 2023 will enable us to generate revenue, and we will use that revenue to build more satellites rather than raising more funds,'' Ahmed said.

Pixxel satellites will be able to cover the entire earth, except the extreme north and south, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022