Left Menu

British monarch gets new swanky ‘Queen Mobile’ for palace grounds

PTI | London | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:28 IST
British monarch gets new swanky ‘Queen Mobile’ for palace grounds
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is said to be using a new luxury electric golf cart, dubbed the “Queen Mobile’, to get around the grounds of her sprawling Windsor Castle residence in south-east England.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been largely working from home after withdrawing from events in recent weeks following a COVID-19 infection, is said to have addressed her age-related mobility issues with the help of a GBP 62,000 four-seater buggy delivered recently.

The cart fitted with a fridge and infotainment screen has already been used a few times, including for the Queen to take her pet corgi dogs for a walk.

“The cart arrived within the past fortnight. The Queen and her aides have already used it and last week she took the dogs out in it for a tour around the private grounds,” a source was quoted as saying by ‘The Sun’ newspaper.

“Her Majesty is struggling with stiffness in her legs, so the cart is a perfect solution to getting her around. She’s been through a lot of physical battles recently — with COVID and her back sprain, which would take its toll on anyone, let alone someone who turns 96 next month,” the source said.

The Queen Mobile is reportedly built by the Danish firm Garia with Mercedes-Benz.

Besides a top speed of 43mph, it has a range of 50 miles before its lithium battery needs recharging, according to the newspaper.

The buggy also features headlights, a lockable boot, heated windscreen, cup holders, drive mode selection and Bluetooth speakers.

“The cart is a new addition to the castle, and they all think it’s a great idea. It’s certainly fit for a Queen and hopefully it will help her fulfil her engagements,” a royal source was quoted as saying.

The monarch’s mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was driven to events in a golf buggy by a liveried chauffeur in the last years before her death aged 101.

The Queen, who turns 96 on April 21, has been seen using a walking stick since the end of last year.

She withdrew from a Commonwealth Day event earlier this month over mobility concerns and there are reports that plans are underway to get her safely down to Westminster Abbey in London for a thanksgiving ceremony in memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022