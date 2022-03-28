British monarch gets new swanky ‘Queen Mobile’ for palace grounds

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is said to be using a new luxury electric golf cart, dubbed the “Queen Mobile’, to get around the grounds of her sprawling Windsor Castle residence in south-east England.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been largely working from home after withdrawing from events in recent weeks following a COVID-19 infection, is said to have addressed her age-related mobility issues with the help of a GBP 62,000 four-seater buggy delivered recently.

The cart fitted with a fridge and infotainment screen has already been used a few times, including for the Queen to take her pet corgi dogs for a walk.

“The cart arrived within the past fortnight. The Queen and her aides have already used it and last week she took the dogs out in it for a tour around the private grounds,” a source was quoted as saying by ‘The Sun’ newspaper.

“Her Majesty is struggling with stiffness in her legs, so the cart is a perfect solution to getting her around. She’s been through a lot of physical battles recently — with COVID and her back sprain, which would take its toll on anyone, let alone someone who turns 96 next month,” the source said.

The Queen Mobile is reportedly built by the Danish firm Garia with Mercedes-Benz.

Besides a top speed of 43mph, it has a range of 50 miles before its lithium battery needs recharging, according to the newspaper.

The buggy also features headlights, a lockable boot, heated windscreen, cup holders, drive mode selection and Bluetooth speakers.

“The cart is a new addition to the castle, and they all think it’s a great idea. It’s certainly fit for a Queen and hopefully it will help her fulfil her engagements,” a royal source was quoted as saying.

The monarch’s mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was driven to events in a golf buggy by a liveried chauffeur in the last years before her death aged 101.

The Queen, who turns 96 on April 21, has been seen using a walking stick since the end of last year.

She withdrew from a Commonwealth Day event earlier this month over mobility concerns and there are reports that plans are underway to get her safely down to Westminster Abbey in London for a thanksgiving ceremony in memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday.

