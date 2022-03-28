IPL Scoreboard: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul c Wade b Shami 0 Quinton de Kock b Shami 7 Evin Lewis c Shubman Gill b Aaron 10 Manish Pandey b Shami 6 Deepak Hooda lbw b Rashid Khan 55 Ayush Badonic Hardik Pandya b Aaron 54 Krunal Pandya not out 21 Dushmantha Chameera not out 1 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For six wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-20, 4-29, 5-116, 6-156.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-25-3, Varun Aaron 4-0-45-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-24-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-37-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)