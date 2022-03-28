Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:44 IST
IPL Scoreboard: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul c Wade b Shami 0 Quinton de Kock b Shami 7 Evin Lewis c Shubman Gill b Aaron 10 Manish Pandey b Shami 6 Deepak Hooda lbw b Rashid Khan 55 Ayush Badonic Hardik Pandya b Aaron 54 Krunal Pandya not out 21 Dushmantha Chameera not out 1 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For six wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-20, 4-29, 5-116, 6-156.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-25-3, Varun Aaron 4-0-45-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-24-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-37-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022