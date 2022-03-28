'IoT/ ICT Standards for Smart Cities' report released

In order to achieve the objectives of timely, hassle-free rollout of 5G services; and development of standardized ecosystem for Smart Cities in the country, Secretary (Telecom) in presence of Member (Technology), Member (Services) and other senior officers of Department of Communications (DoT) & Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) has released today two reports namely:

Rollout of Small Cells for 5G Networks by leveraging Street Furniture

IoT/ ICT Standards for Smart Cities

These reports have been prepared by the respective divisions of Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), Department of Telecommunications, Govt of India, with multi-stakeholders' consultation.

With the 5G networks expected to be rolled out in the country soon, the need for small cells will become even more critical due to the introduction of higher spectrum bands, which necessitate denser network deployments to support larger traffic volumes per unit area. The report on Rollout of Small Cells for 5G Networks by leveraging Street Furniture will facilitate a standard approach for the proliferation of denser small cell infrastructure in the country.

The Technical Report on IoT/ ICT standards for Smart cities has covered the national and international guidelines and standards related to the development of IoT/ ICT based smart infrastructure in various verticals of Smart Cities. The report has also covered the standards released by ITU on IoT and Smart cities; and the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for assessing the smartness of the cities. This TEC report may be a good reference document for the stakeholders involved in developing the standard based ecosystem for Smart Cities.

Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) is the technical arm of Department of Telecommunications which plays a key role in the Standardization and related aspects in the Telecom Sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)