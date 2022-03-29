Left Menu

Ukrainian telecom company's internet service disrupted by 'powerful' cyberattack

Ukraine's state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom experienced a disruption in internet service on Monday after a "powerful" cyberattack, according to Ukrainian government officials and company representatives. The incident is the latest hacking attack against Ukrainian internet services since Russian military forces invaded in late February.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 01:53 IST
Ukrainian telecom company's internet service disrupted by 'powerful' cyberattack

Ukraine's state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom experienced a disruption in internet service on Monday after a "powerful" cyberattack, according to Ukrainian government officials and company representatives.

The incident is the latest hacking attack against Ukrainian internet services since Russian military forces invaded in late February. "Today, the enemy launched a powerful cyberattack against Ukrtelecom’s IT-infrastructure," said Yurii Shchyhol, chairman of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine. "The attack was repelled. And now Ukrtelecom has an ability to begin restoring its services to the clients."

"Currently, the attack is repulsed, the provision of services is gradually resumed," said Ukrtelecom spokesperson Mikhail Shuranov. NetBlocks, which monitors internet service disruptions, posted on Twitter earlier on Monday that it saw "connectivity collapsing" with an "ongoing and intensifying nation-scale disruption."

A similar incident took place earlier this month with Triolan, a smaller Ukrainian telecom company, Forbes previously reported. That company suffered a hack that reset some internal systems, resulting in some local subscribers losing access. Ukrtelecom had said in a statement earlier in the day that there had been "temporary difficulties with the installation of new Internet sessions for Ukrtelecom customers."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and the West consider this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion to try to topple the elected Ukrainian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

 Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022