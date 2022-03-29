Left Menu

Intel launches world's fastest desktop processor with up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-03-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 08:37 IST
Image Credit: Intel Corporation
Intel on Monday announced the launch of the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS - claimed to be the world's fastest desktop processor that features up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency in spec with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost as well as Intel Adaptive Boost Technology to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

Below are the key features of the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS:

  • 16 cores (eight Performance-cores and eight Efficient-cores) and 24 threads
  • up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency - highest for any desktop processor
  • 150W processor base power
  • 30MB Intel Smart Cache
  • PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support
  • Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support
  • Compatible with existing Z690 motherboards with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming experience.

The new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS will be available starting April 5 with a recommended customer price starting at USD739.

Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. Based on Intel's 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance.

Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming, Creator & Esports Segment at Intel

More information can be found here.

