Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft on Monday released the Windows 11 KB5011563 update that bumps up the OS Build to version 22000.593. With this update, Windows 11 can now display up to four toast notifications simultaneously - three high priority notifications and one normal priority notification.

Secondly, this build also updates an issue that might cause a Microsoft OneDrive file to lose focus after renaming it and pressing the Enter key.

Below is the complete list of quality improvements included in this update (via):

Key changes include: