Left Menu

Ukraine says negotiators discuss security guarantees, ceasefire to solve humanitarian issues

Security guarantees and organising a ceasefire to resolve humanitarian problems were being discussed at talks in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:52 IST
Ukraine says negotiators discuss security guarantees, ceasefire to solve humanitarian issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Security guarantees and organising a ceasefire to resolve humanitarian problems were being discussed at talks in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "Intensive consultations are underway right now on some important issues, the most important of which is agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine, because with this agreement we will be able to end the war as Ukraine needs," said political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on national television.

"The second issue is a ceasefire to solve all the humanitarian problems that have accumulated," he said. He said another problem was the "escalation of the war" including what he said, without giving details, was the "violation of the rules of war".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022