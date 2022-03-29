Left Menu

NCW launches legal aid clinic to resolve women grievances

29-03-2022
The National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has launched a legal aid clinic that will act as a single-window facility for resolving grievances of women by offering them free legal assistance. The NCW, in a statement, said it is also planning to set up similar legal service clinics in other State Commissions for Women. The legal aid clinic will operate out of the Commission's office in New Delhi. Any woman will be able to walk-in to the facility for accessing free legal advice and counselling where legal services advocates in the panel of DSLSA will help women, it said.

