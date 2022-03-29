Google System Update April 2022: Here's what's new

Google has revealed various features and improvements that the Google Play system April 2022 update will bring to make Android devices more secure and reliable.

What's new in Google System Update April 2022?

According to the dedicated page for Google System Updates (via XDA-Developers), the April 2022 update includes critical bug fixes for security and privacy and system management & diagnostics related services.

Secondly, the update will bring improvements to the Google Play Store's Play-as-you-download feature, enhancements to Google Play Billing and new features to Play Pass, among others.

Below is the complete changelog for Google System Update April 2022:

Critical Fixes

Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS - Bug fixes for security & privacy, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store

Improvements to the Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability. Developer Services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps. As per the As per the support page , critical fixes, developer services and system management updates will be available via Google Play services v22.12 starting April 4 while the Google Play Store changes will be available via Play Store v29.9.

For the unversed, Google System Updates are available for all Google-certified Android devices phones, tablets, TVs, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS and Chrome OS devices.