Ukraine-Russia meeting in Istanbul has finished -Ukrainian embassy in Turkey
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:51 IST
A meeting between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul on ending the war has finished, the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said on Tuesday.
The talks lasted around four hours with occasional breaks. It is unclear if the discussions will continue for a second day in Istanbul.
