Soccer-Chelsea sets out details of ticket sales after government go-ahead

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:57 IST
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea Football Club on Tuesday set https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/03/29/latest-ticket-news-for-upcoming-chelsea-matches-0?utm_source=tw&utm_medium=orgsoc&utm_campaign=none out details of the ticket sales process for its upcoming matches, after the British government amended its operating licence to allow supporters of the club to buy tickets.

Chelsea were unable to sell tickets after the government imposed sanctions on its Russian owner Roman Abramovich in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport last week tweaked its license to let the club sell tickets, with all proceeds set to go to relevant competition organisers and not Chelsea.

