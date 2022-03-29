Left Menu

Centre plans 2,000 additional 4G mobile towers in Arunachal: officials

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:42 IST
Centre plans 2,000 additional 4G mobile towers in Arunachal: officials

The Centre is planning to install 2,000 additional 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh to improve connectivity, considering the state's strategic importance, officials said on Tuesday.

The government has already approved 980 4G mobile towers for the state, and the project is being implemented by Bharti Hexacom Ltd, they said.

The Centre's plan for installing another 2,000 mobile towers was discussed at a meeting between Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, state IT Minister Wangki Lowang and Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on Monday, they added.

The Centre is working to provide maximum connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, considering its strategic importance, Vaishnaw said at the meeting, as per the officials.

The minister assured that approval will be accorded to the expansion of the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), and said the matter of low bandwidth of VSAT projects implemented under BharatNet in Arunachal Pradesh will be taken up with the Department of Space.

Vaishnaw also told the meeting that a special rate will be formulated for Northeastern states for e-office licensing, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022