Samsung eyes 40 pc revenue market share in Rs 20K-45K smartphone segment

Korean electronics major Samsung aims to increase its revenue market share in the mid and high-range smartphone segment to 40 per cent in India this year with the expansion of its 5G portfolio and premium features in the segment, a senior official of the company said on Tuesday.

The company has around 25 per cent revenue market share in the 20,000-40,000 segment.

Samsung India mobile business senior vice-president Raju Pullan told PTI that the company will not be a price warrior to grow its share but lead the path by creating flagship devices.

''Galaxy A is the top-selling model in the Rs 20,000-40,000 segment and we are consolidating our position further. It is estimated that we have a 25 per cent market share in Rs 20,000-45,000 segment. By end of this year, we are targeting to grow our market share in this segment to 40 per cent. It will be driven by Galaxy A series,'' Pullan said.

The company unveiled five new models in the Galaxy A series - Galaxy A13, and A23 on 4G technology and A33, A53, A73 with 5G technology.

The high-end device in the segment Galaxy A73 5G will include a 108-MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and Snapdragon 778G 5G processor.

The new devices have been priced in the range of Rs 15,999 to Rs 35,999 except A73 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 45,000 but the final price will be revealed at the time of pre-booking.

Pullan said that Samsung is also expanding finance options for the devices through Samsung Finance Plus which is now reaching over 14,000 PIN codes across the country and processing around 3 lakh applications per month for smartphone financing.

He said that the company is focussing to increase sales of the Galaxy A series in both metros and non-metros. PTI PRS MR

