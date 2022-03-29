LPG cylinders explode in storage shed in Pune, 1 person receives minor injuries

One person received minor burn injuries as 15 to 20 LPG cylinders exploded after a fire broke out in a storage shed in Katraj area of Pune on Tuesday, an official said.

The cylinders ranged from normal to small size and the person injured had rented the shed, he said.

''Some 15 to 20 LPG cylinders exploded due to the fire. The man received minor injuries. We got a call at around 5pm and the blaze was doused in 20-25 minutes,'' he added.

