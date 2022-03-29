Left Menu

Russia draws up two cases against Google for not removing banned content

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Tuesday said it had drawn up two administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's Google for failing to remove banned information, accusing it of blatantly promoting false content. Roskomnadzor said Google could be fined up to 8 million roubles ($91,533), or as much as 20% of the company's annual revenue in Russia for repeat offences.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:53 IST
Roskomnadzor said Google could be fined up to 8 million roubles ($91,533), or as much as 20% of the company's annual revenue in Russia for repeat offences. It said YouTube had become one of the key platforms involved in the "information war" against Russia.

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. ($1 = 87.4000 roubles)

