Russia draws up two cases against Google for not removing banned content
Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Tuesday said it had drawn up two administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's Google for failing to remove banned information, accusing it of blatantly promoting false content. Roskomnadzor said Google could be fined up to 8 million roubles ($91,533), or as much as 20% of the company's annual revenue in Russia for repeat offences.
Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Tuesday said it had drawn up two administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's Google for failing to remove banned information, accusing it of blatantly promoting false content.
Roskomnadzor said Google could be fined up to 8 million roubles ($91,533), or as much as 20% of the company's annual revenue in Russia for repeat offences. It said YouTube had become one of the key platforms involved in the "information war" against Russia.
Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. ($1 = 87.4000 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- YouTube
- Alphabet Inc's Google
- Roskomnadzor
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
YouTube Vanced to shut down 'due to legal reasons'