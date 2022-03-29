Nokia's XR20 receives Android 12 update

Seems like HMD Global is ready to provide an Android 12 update to its Nokia XR20 smartphone, which launched last summer with Android 11 on board. According to GSM Arena, reports suggest that users in Finland have received the coveted update to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

Labelled V2.300, the new build seems to be rolling out over the air already in some parts of Europe at least. Upon installation, the Nokia XR20 will run Android 12 with the March 2022 security patch level, which is still current for a few more days.

GSM Arena suggests that this might be a staged rollout, so it could take days (or even weeks) for the notification to pop up on all Nokia XR20 units out there in the wild. (ANI)

