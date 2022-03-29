Left Menu

Nokia's XR20 receives Android 12 update

Seems like HMD Global is ready to provide an Android 12 update to its Nokia XR20 smartphone, which launched last summer with Android 11 on board.

ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:30 IST
Nokia's XR20 receives Android 12 update
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

Seems like HMD Global is ready to provide an Android 12 update to its Nokia XR20 smartphone, which launched last summer with Android 11 on board. According to GSM Arena, reports suggest that users in Finland have received the coveted update to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

Labelled V2.300, the new build seems to be rolling out over the air already in some parts of Europe at least. Upon installation, the Nokia XR20 will run Android 12 with the March 2022 security patch level, which is still current for a few more days.

GSM Arena suggests that this might be a staged rollout, so it could take days (or even weeks) for the notification to pop up on all Nokia XR20 units out there in the wild. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022