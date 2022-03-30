PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 30
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- P&O rejects call from Grant Shapps to rehire UK crew https://on.ft.com/3DjOZSq - UK explores fourth delay to imposing checks on EU imports https://on.ft.com/3JS3sHM
- UK house prices to continue to outpace inflation, says Bellway https://on.ft.com/36XPjdj - UK credit card debt hits record high as inflation and cost of living bite https://on.ft.com/3Lv6pyx
Overview - P&O Ferries has rejected the UK transport secretary's demand that it reinstate the 800 seafarers sacked without notice this month, warning the move would topple the company.
- Downing Street is exploring yet another delay to post-Brexit border checks on goods entering Britain from the EU to prevent what industry has warned would be a supply chain disaster. - Bellway said on Tuesday that rising inflation is unlikely to knock the profit of housebuilders because house prices are climbing even faster.
- UK consumers borrowed a net 1.5 billion pound ($1.96 billion) on credit cards in February, the highest monthly amount since records began in 1993, according to data published by the Bank of England on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7636 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
