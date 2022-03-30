Acsia Technologies to add 85,000 sq ft work space in Technopark, jobs to over 1,000

Automotive solutions company Acsia Technologies is all set to expand its facility with 85,000 square feet space at the Embassy Taurus TechZone in Technopark Phase-III here.

The company, which develops software solutions for major automotive carmakers, said the new office will be able to accommodate more than 1,000 employees.

Acsia Technologies, a global automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) software solution and research company, became one of the first firms to sign the agreement with Embassy Taurus TechZone, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Acsia Technologies CEO Jijimon Chandran said the present office at Technopark will be functioning in tandem with the new office.

''The automotive market trends highlight the growing need for automotive software fueled by the rapid expansion in electric and electronics adoption in automotive. Automakers and related companies are currently redefining their software make-or-buy strategy by developing a partnership ecosystem,'' Chandran said.

Leading companies have come forward for cooperation with Acsia Technologies, he said.

''The new office is being set up as part of meeting the demands of the customers which require talent in the advanced automotive software. The new office at Embassy Taurus TechZone will help in developing software of Electrified, Autonomous, Connected and Shared technologies in future,'' the company said.

Acsia started its operation at Technopark in 2014 and has already entered into agreement with Basemark, Segula Technologies and other European automobile companies for rendering products and service.

The Embassy Taurus Techzone (ETTZ) at Downtown Trivandrum, provides 2 million square feet of collaborative, sustainable and healthy workspaces spread over an area of 12 acres. The TechZone consists of an IT/ITES Special Economic Zone (SEZ) totalling 2 million square feet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)