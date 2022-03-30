New enhancements arrive in Microsoft Edge for IE mode

With just three months left before Microsoft retires the Internet Explorer desktop application on Windows 10, the company has announced new enhancements to the Internet Explorer mode (IE mode), the legacy compatibility capability in Microsoft Edge.

The new enhancements include:

Restoring IE COM object calls - If you're using the latest Windows 11 and Windows 10 updates, IE COM objects have been restored to their original functionality and will continue to work after the IE11 desktop application is disabled.

- If you're using the latest Windows 11 and Windows 10 updates, IE COM objects have been restored to their original functionality and will continue to work after the IE11 desktop application is disabled. Implementing bidirectional cookie sharing - Microsoft Edge with IE mode now allows you to manually set cookies to share in both directions -from modern to legacy and vice versa - to create a better experience for your users and to support using a mix of modern and legacy sites as part of your gradual modernization efforts.

Additionally, Microsoft has incorporated manual cookie sharing controls into the Cloud Site List Management experience in the Microsoft 365 admin centre.

"IE retirement is a major milestone in digital transformation for everyone. Like our customers, we've been working hard on this journey to IE retirement, and we couldn't have gotten here without you. Two of the key enhancements we've made to IE mode restoring IE COM object calls and implementing bidirectional cookie sharing have been in direct response to customer feedback," Microsoft said on Tuesday.

For the unversed, the Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. Microsoft Edge with IE mode will officially replace the IE11 desktop application on Windows 10.