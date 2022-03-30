China's President Xi, Premier Li to meet EU leaders on April 1 - ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders on April 1, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It was China's first confirmation that a China-EU summit would take place this week. The event has been postponed a number of times against a backdrop of deteriorating relations.

The leaders will meet virtually, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

