Sony announces all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service with three membership tiers

Sony has announced an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that brings together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services to provide users with more choices across three membership tiers globally.

"With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart," the company said.

The three membership tiers include:

"" >PlayStation Plus Essential

This membership tier provides the following benefits

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Existing PlayStation Plus members will see no changes in this tier. As for the pricing,PlayStation Plus Essential will remain the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

United States - $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe - €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

Japan - ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

"" >PlayStation Plus Extra

"" >This second membership tier includes the following benefits:

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games.

Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

"" >Pricing

United States - $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe - €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

Japan - ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

"" >PlayStation Plus Premium

"" >This tier includes all the benefits from the Essential and Extra tiers and is the most expensive among the three tiers.

Adds up to 340 additional titles, including PS3 games available via cloud streaming and a catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations.

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available.

Time-limited game trials

"" >Pricing

United States - $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

Europe - €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

Japan - ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

Sony said that with the launch of the PlayStation Plus service, PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service.

More information can be found here.