Russia says Eurobond buyback will stop discrimination against Russian bond holders -Ifax

Russia's finance minister said on Wednesday that a sovereign Eurobond buyback would stop discrimination against Russian bondholders, who he said were not able to access funds sent to settlement system Euroclear, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden.

