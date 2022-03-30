Left Menu

ABB opens new, expanded R&D & engineering facility in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:35 IST
Multinational company ABB on Wednesday inaugurated a new and expanded R&D-cum-engineering facility, the ABB Innovation Center (AIC), here.

The facility is one of ABB's largest globally and serves as the backbone for technology developments to accelerate innovation, the company said in a statement.

It houses 2,500 diverse technologists including engineers, principal and data scientists, architects, domain and analytics specialists, programmers, and developers.

The facility, spread over 3,30,000 sq. ft. across eight floors, offers a work environment and ecosystem for open and seamless collaboration, the company said.

More than 25,000 ABB products including 3,000 IoT-enabled products were used in the Building Management System (BMS) to reduce carbon footprint, it was stated.

''Our new ABB Innovation Center, along with the one in Hyderabad, is instrumental in developing products and solutions, which deploy new-age technologies such as AI, ML, data analytics, edge, and cloud solutions for companies here and globally," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, Chairman, AIC.

