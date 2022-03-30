Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum to receive Android 12 update

South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out the Android 12 update to Galaxy A Quantum, which was announced back in May 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out the Android 12 update to Galaxy A Quantum, which was announced back in May 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2. As per GSM Arena, the update has firmware version A716SKSU4DVC2 and comes with the March 2022 Android security patch and the usual Android 12 goodies.

However, it remains unclear if users are getting One UI 4.0 or One UI 4.1 with the new build. GSM Arena informed that Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is seeding in South Korea and for the users who haven't received it yet, they can check for the update manually by heading to the device's Settings > Software update menu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

