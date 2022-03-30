Google announces $5 million fund to support Ukrainian startups

In view of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Google on Wednesday announced a $5 million Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund to allocate equity-free cash grants and hands-on support to Ukraine-based startups.

The Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund provides equity-free cash awards and hands-on support to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses and build a foundation for post-war economic recovery.

Selected startups will receive up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding throughout 2022 coupled with Cloud credits and support from Google mentors, the tech giant said.

"Support for Ukrainian-led startups will help them succeed and build the tech that their country needs now. And as the region starts to recover, startups and tech companies will be key to rebuilding the Ukrainian economy, creating jobs, and positively impact the cities they make their homes," Agnieszka Hryniewicz-Bieniek, Senior Director, Google for Startups, wrote in a blog post.

To apply for the fund, Ukraine-based startups must meet the following requirements:

Startups must be founded and based in Ukraine before February 24, 2022.

Must be post-MVP stage with proven traction (product in market/pilots/early revenue).

Google said that its local partner Huge Thing will be a part of the selection process and will be responsible for deploying the money. Selected startups will be announced on a rolling basis. More information about the new fund can be found here.