Russia to pay for remaining part of Eurobond due on April 4 in U.S. dollars, source says

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:01 IST
Russia's finance ministry plans to repay the remaining part of sovereign Eurobond due on April 4, 2022 in U.S. dollars, after issuing a voluntary offer to buy back part of the issue in roubles, a source familiar with the buyback process told Reuters on Wednesday. Russia's offer this week to buy back the dollar bonds in roubles was seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign bond receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden.

The finance ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment on Wednesday.

