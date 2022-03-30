Fintech startup Pine Labs raises USD50 million from Vitruvian

Indian fintech startup Pine Labs on Wednesday announced a new investment of USD50 million from London-based investment firm Vitruvian Partners.

"At Pine Labs, we are deeply focussed on the omnichannel play and are building frictionless and seamless payment experiences for our merchant partners and large enterprises. We aim to further strengthen our recent foray in online payments via Plural and take our Buy Now Pay Later offering to new markets through strategic collaborations. We welcome Vitruvian Partners in this journey and thank them for the trust shown in us," B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs.

We are both grateful and excited to be receiving further funding, this time from renowned European PE firm Vitruvian Partners. This is a landmark moment in the quest to make fintech easier and more accessible to the people of India and Asia.To read more: https://t.co/ECoCpuuoOP — Pine Labs (@PineLabs) March 30, 2022

The IPO-bound online payments and merchant commerce platform is expanding its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering to new markets. Earlier this month, Pine Labs, Mastercard, DBS Bank announced the launch of "Mastercard Installments with Pine Labs" - a new payment option that allows DBS/POSB credit cardholders to pay via interest-free installments at merchants with the 'Pay Later' identifier in Asian cities.

In January 2021, India's largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), invested USD20 million in Pine Labs.