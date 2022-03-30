Left Menu

India eyes global satellite launch market: Centre

Earlier this month, ISRO had successfully carried out the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage SS1 for SSLV.Singh said NSIL, a central public sector enterprise under Department of Space, has earned a foreign exchange revenue of 35 million dollars and 10 million euros during the last three years - 2019-21, through launching satellites of various private and international agencies.He said NSIL has already launched 45 international customer satellites on-board ISROs PSLV during the last three years and has secured four dedicated launch service contracts for foreign satellite customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:47 IST
India is eyeing a share in the global satellite launch market and has secured four dedicated launch service contracts with foreign customers, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

''With the emergence of global broadband communication needs, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) envisages launches of several of these foreign satellites onboard ISRO's SSLV, PSLV, and GSLV-MkIII,'' Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is India's newest launch vehicle to put smaller satellites in low earth orbit. Its first developmental flight is expected in May.

Earlier this month, ISRO had successfully carried out the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for SSLV.

Singh said NSIL, a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, has earned a foreign exchange revenue of 35 million dollars and 10 million euros during the last three years - 2019-21, through launching satellites of various private and international agencies.

He said NSIL has already launched 45 international customer satellites onboard ISRO's PSLV during the last three years and has secured four dedicated launch service contracts for foreign satellite customers. Singh said NSIL, through participation in various international conferences and exhibitions, is ensuring a better footprint of ISRO's expertise in building earth observation and communications satellites, providing launch and mission support services including the establishment of ground segments for foreign customers to ensure enhanced foreign exchange revenue earnings for the country. In reply to a separate question, Singh said as part of reforms, the government has opened up the space sector for private participation to carry out end-to-end activities. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) shall act as the agency to promote, handhold, and authorize private sector activities in the sector, besides enabling sharing of technical facilities and expertise from ISRO, he said.

With the operationalization of IN-SPACe, the progressively evolving regulatory environment, and the creation of space industries association in the form of the Indian Space Association, greater private sector participation in end-to-end space activities is expected, which may result in an increased share of India in the global space economy, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

