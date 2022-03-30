Digital India will power new Parliament with Digital Sansad: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Central Vista project is poised to strengthen governance infrastructure by building new facilities for India's Parliament and an efficient and sustainable Central Secretariat to house all the ministries of the Government of India. The new Parliament House should naturally be equipped with the state-of- the-art technology solutions to deliver altogether new experience to all its members and stakeholders.

Prime Minister of India envisions the new Parliament as a witness to building of Atma Nirbhar Bharat where the ambitions of 21st Century India will be realised. It is envisioned that the new Parliament will match the needs and aspiration of 'New India' on the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

To match the new infrastructuree with cutting-edge technologies & to enable the parliamentarians and stakeholders to efficiently discharge their duties, MeitY is developing Digital Sansad - a platform bringing citizens, MPs & all other stakeholders together.

A presentation was organized today for a group of MPs from both the Houses of Parliament for discussing & consulting the broad framework of Digital Sansad.

Introducing the concept, key features and the merits of the Digital Sansad to the Parliamentarians, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship described the platform as a "forward looking" & one that is consistent with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Digitalization of Govt and fostering a connect with the citizens - Digital Nagrik''. It is a 'one-stop, seamless, paperless & a sophisticated platform that will continue to evolve, modernize and innovate over a period of time.

The first version shall be rolled out in 140 days followed by version 2 by 12 months and version 3, thereafter.

National Informatics Centre (NIC) under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) will be developing 3 versions of the App within 3 years, covering the entire spectrum of functioning of the Indian Parliament.

India has become preeminent Nation in use of technology for transforming lives of citizens& for bringing efficiency in Governance. It is leading the world in Digital Payments, Digital Identity, technology driven Covid vaccination drive, Fintech adoption & in providing internet access. Already, India is known for its strong democratic credentials & well defined Parliamentary procedures and practices. "Soon India would be known for its Digital Democracy" said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.'' Technology will be dramatically improving our democracy in the years to come , with excessive use of emerging tools like AI, Analytics, Block Chain etc., he added

Shri. Shashi Tharoor, Sh Jayant Sinha, Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Shri Amar Patnaik, Shri Binoy Viswam, Ms Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ms Vandana Chavan attended the presentation today.

