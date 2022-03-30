Left Menu

Du Plessis wins toss, opt to bowl against KKR

30-03-2022
Du Plessis wins toss, opt to bowl against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Wednesday.

RCB fielded an unchanged playing XI, while KKR brought in Tim Southee is place of Shivam Mavi. While RCB lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their last match, KKR beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their opening game.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

