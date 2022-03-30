Left Menu

Russia to monitor foreign software purchases for state institutions - decree

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST
Russia to monitor foreign software purchases for state institutions - decree

Russian state institutions from Thursday will no longer be able to make purchases of foreign software for critical infrastructure without prior approval, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The decree also bans state institutions from using foreign software in critical infrastructure from Jan. 1, 2025, as Russia looks to reduce dependency on Western technology.

