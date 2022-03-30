Russia to monitor foreign software purchases for state institutions - decree
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST
Russian state institutions from Thursday will no longer be able to make purchases of foreign software for critical infrastructure without prior approval, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
The decree also bans state institutions from using foreign software in critical infrastructure from Jan. 1, 2025, as Russia looks to reduce dependency on Western technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement