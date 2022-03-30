IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Ajinkya Rahane c Shahbaz b Mohd Siraj 9 Venkatesh Iyer c & b Akash Deep 10 Shreyas Iyer c du Plessis b de Silva 13 Nitish Rana c Willey b Akash Deep 10 Sunil Narine c Akash Deep b de Silva 12 Sam Billings c Kohli b Patel 14 Sheldon Jackson b de Silva 0 Andre Russell c Karthik b Patel 25 Tim Southee c du Plessis b de Silva 1 Umesh Yadav b Akash Deep 18 Varun Chakravarthy not out 10 Extras: (B-2 LB-2 NB-1 W-1) 6 Total: (All out in 18.5 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1/14 2/32 3/44 4/46 5/67 6/67 7/83 8/99 9/101 10/128.

Bowling: David Willey 2-0-7-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-25-1, Akash Deep 3.5-0-45-3, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-20-4, Harshal Patel 4-2-11-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-16-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

