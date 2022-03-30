Left Menu

Russia may have committed 'war crimes' in Ukraine, says U.N. rights boss

In her speech, Bachelet also expressed concern at videos circulating on social media showing interrogations of prisoners of war by both Ukrainian and Russia forces. Yaroslav Eremin, first secretary at Russia's U.N. mission in Geneva, alleged abuses by Ukraine's forces whom he accused of torturing prisoners, using residents as human shields in Mariupol and killing 21 civilians with cluster munitions in Donetsk.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:25 IST
Russia may have committed 'war crimes' in Ukraine, says U.N. rights boss

Russia may have committed war crimes by killing civilians and destroying hospitals in its pounding of Ukrainian cities, the top United Nations human rights official said on Wednesday in her strongest comments yet on the conflict. Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet urged Russia to end its five-week invasion.

"Homes and administrative buildings, hospitals and schools, water stations and electricity systems have not been spared," she said. "Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes." Bachelet said her office had received credible allegations Russian forces had used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times. Her office was also investigating alleged use of cluster munitions by Ukraine.

Russia has denied using such weapons or targeting civilians since launching on Feb. 24 what it calls a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Bachelet said that her office, which deploys nearly 60 U.N. monitors in Ukraine, had verified 77 incidents in which medical facilities were damaged, including 50 hospitals.

ACCUSATIONS MOUNT U.S. human rights envoy Michele Taylor said she was alarmed by reports of abductions by Russia's forces, including at least three mayors and forced deportations of civilians.

"It is clear that President Putin is hell-bent on reducing Ukraine's towns and cities to dust," added British ambassador Simon Manley. In her speech, Bachelet also expressed concern at videos circulating on social media showing interrogations of prisoners of war by both Ukrainian and Russia forces.

Yaroslav Eremin, first secretary at Russia's U.N. mission in Geneva, alleged abuses by Ukraine's forces whom he accused of torturing prisoners, using residents as human shields in Mariupol and killing 21 civilians with cluster munitions in Donetsk. "In publicly available footage near Kharhiv, unarmed Russians have been shot on the kneecaps, they've got plastic bags on their heads, some of them are unconscious," he added.

"All these atrocities against civilians were carried out with the use of weaponry supplied by the Western countries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022