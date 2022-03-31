Soccer-United States, Mexico book spots at World Cup finals
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 09:00 IST
The United States and Mexico both booked tickets to this year's World Cup in Qatar in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.
The United States, who missed out on the 2018 tournament, lost 2-0 to Costa Rica but progressed along with the Mexicans, who beat El Salvador 2-0, and the already qualified Canada.
Costa Rica finished fourth in the standings and will face New Zealand in an intercontinental qualifier in Qatar in June for another spot at the finals.
