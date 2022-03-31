Microsoft launches new platform to support startup founders in India

Microsoft on Thursday announced the launch of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub in India, a new digital and truly inclusive platform that brings together the technology, guidance, and support startup founders need to grow and scale their business.

The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is designed to support founders at every stage of their startup journey - from idea to exit - with access to more than USD300,000 in benefits including technology and tools from Microsoft and partners.

Available to all Indian startups, the platform offers the following benefits:

1:1 technical advisory sessions and 24/7 technical assistance

Access to expert feedback and advice on topics ranging from your product roadmap to your business plan and beyond

Personalized training and content to accelerate growth

Opportunities to sell your solution with Microsoft go-to-market channels and services and grow your business

Microsoft is also collaborating with innovative companies like OpenAI, a global leader in AI research and deployment, that develops AI systems such as GPT-3 and Codex to provide startups with exclusive benefits and discounts.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub was created following extensive research and conversations with hundreds of founders who explicitly shared their need for access to a digital ecosystem that promotes opportunities and democratizes innovation regardless of background, location, progress, or passions. We look forward to how our new offering will support more founders in Asia and provide access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business. Sangeeta Bavi, Director – Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.

Last year, Microsoft launched the AI Innovate program to nurture and scale Indian startups that are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), helping them scale operations, drive innovation, and build industry expertise. Additionally, Microsoft, together with Accenture, has expanded Project Amplify to help social impact startups in India scale their emerging solutions and business models.

Find out more about Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub here.